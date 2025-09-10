‘Anyone could do it:’ Man accused of draining Giant Eagle customer rewards accounts appears in court

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old facing nearly 60 felony theft charges is weighing a plea deal after police say he drained customer rewards accounts at Giant Eagle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local high school student accused of using dark web to steal Giant Eagle Fuel Perks information

Investigators say Paul Kostanich is accused of stealing Giant Eagle customer information, then using it to cash out $670 in MyPerks fuel points. Police believe he purchased the stolen data off the dark web, then tapped into the victims’ accounts while using his own debit card.

In all, authorities say 19 Giant Eagle customers were targeted in the scheme.

Kostanich appeared in court Tuesday to consider a plea agreement but asked for more time. The deal offered by prosecutors includes three years’ probation, a ban on visiting Giant Eagle stores, and no computer access except for school or work.

Outside the courtroom, his mother defended him through tears, insisting her son isn’t a criminal. Kostanich himself told Channel 11 he doesn’t understand why police refer to the website he used as the “dark web,” saying it was a public website where he purchased the accounts and “anyone could do it.”

He will return to court in late September.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group