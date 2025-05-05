‘Anything to save lives’: Residents welcome start of Route 28 project to detect wrong-way drivers

Crews have started the process of installing new technology along Route 28 off-ramps, which PennDOT said will help to detect drivers going the wrong way and is intended to save lives.

Plenty of drivers who travel Route 28 frequently told Channel 11 they don’t mind seeing work being done off the Millvale exit this week. In fact, they’re embracing it.

“Excellent. I think it’s a great deal. These things happen far too often,” said Steve Dzvonick of Aspinwall.

“That’s awesome…anything that saves lives,” said Mary Heiser of Shaler.

More than a year ago, Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazik was the first to report PennDOT’s plans to install sensors, detectors, and cameras along almost two dozen ramps on Route 28 between Anderson Street in the city of Pittsburgh and the Harmar exit in Harmar Township.

Monday morning, crews began the process of placing that state-of-the-art technology, which will eventually include lights and signs that will alert drivers and PennDOT if someone is driving the wrong way.

“You’ve got to have eyes in the back of your head,” said Chester Johnson of Millvale.

This week, drivers can expect shoulder restrictions between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Millvale exit. The $4.8 million project is expected to be done by next Spring.

