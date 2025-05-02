Route 28 wrong-way detection project scheduled to begin next week

Work to install new technology that will detect drivers going the wrong way is scheduled to begin on Route 28 next week.

Channel 11 was the first to report over a year ago that PennDOT was installing the detectors along almost two dozen ramps along the highway.

Starting Monday, May 5, shoulder restrictions will happen weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the off-ramps at the Millvale exit through Friday, May 9.

PennDOT said schedule updates will be provided throughout the project as crews move to work in different locations.

Crews will install sensors, detectors, cameras, signs and more on the off-ramps on Route 28 between Anderson Street in the City of Pittsburgh and the Haramar exit in Harmar Township.

PennDOT says if a driver enters the wrong direction, signs and lights will automatically activate to alert drivers and PennDOT will be notified.

The $4.8 million project is expected to be completed in early spring of 2026.

