APA, B-PEP release statement on Pittsburgh police officer’s use of force during arrest

PITTSBURGH — Two community organizations are weighing in on a controversial use-of-force case under review.

The Alliance for Police Accountability and the Black Political Empowerment Project released a joint statement about the incident on Friday.

The statement comes after a video showing a Pittsburgh officer punching a woman in the face while her hands were cuffed behind her back during an arrest on the 7200 block of Forest Way in Homewood earlier this week. Click here for more details on that arrest.

In part, the organizations said:

“We recognize that this situation has generated significant public concern, particularly following the circulation of bystander video footage.

“We have been in direct communication with representatives of the Bureau of Police and have been informed that body-worn camera footage has been reviewed internally and that the incident is being formally evaluated externally. According to information shared, the Bureau has indicated that additional context exists beyond what is visible in the publicly circulating video, including claims that the individual was actively resisting and attempting to bite the officer at the time force was used.”

Currently, a Pennsylvania State Police use-of-force expert is reviewing the incident. Officials say the Office of Municipal Investigations is also conducting a review.

On Thursday, Beth Pittinger, executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board, said the group has opened an inquiry.

Beyond these steps, the APA and B-PEP said the following regarding their stance on the incident:

We will give the state police time to complete their findings on the use of force. We also demand that the body-worn camera footage be released to the public.

We assert that, based on what is publicly visible, the use of force appears excessive and unnecessary. This warrants scrutiny and public concern.

We are committed to ensuring that any review is transparent, independent and credible.

“Importantly, regardless of the actions of the individual involved, those actions do not automatically justify the level or type of force used by this officer,” the statement said.

Channel 11 will continue to provide updates on the review and the response to the video. Check back in for more updates as this story continues.

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