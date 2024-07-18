Areas of fog followed by mix of sun, clouds Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Stubborn clouds and areas of fog will greet you out the door early this morning. A little mist or drizzle can occur as well, but drier air will start to clear us out by mid-day.

We’ll see a nice mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with a steady northwest breeze. The drop in humidity will allow for a much more comfortable night with overnight lows in the 50s! There could again be some fog first thing Friday, especially along the river valleys.

We’ll keep the forecast mainly dry through the weekend with an outside chance of a shower Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll start to warm back into the upper 80s while humidity stays tolerable.

