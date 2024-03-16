Arguments arise over ‘Drag Queen Story hour’ at Pennsylvania library

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania public library is hosting a “Drag Queen Story Hour” later this month, with some people for the event and some against it.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that when Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons first heard about it, he was immediately concerned.

“This is obviously an adult performer, obviously adult themes. It’s obviously inappropriate for children,” he said to WGAL.

Lancaster Public Library executive director Lissa Holland likened the event to a theater performance, saying “This is not an adult drag program. This is wholesome, happy, fun times like all of our others.”

Holland also told WGAL that the library isn’t making a political or sexual statement by hosting the event, saying “The library’s mission is to serve the entire community, especially marginalized communities. This is one way to bring people who may not feel comfortable in group settings that it’s a safe place. The library is a safe place.”

Holland said those who don’t want to be exposed to it don’t have to be, but Parson still has concerns, WGAL reports.

“I think the community has to speak and say that this is inappropriate. The library is funded through contributions. It’s also funded in part by municipalities, so they have to make a decision about whether they think it’s appropriate,” he said.

Parsons said he’s not against any group or person but doesn’t believe this is the right place or right audience for this message, WGAL reports.

The event, which is on March 23, has a waitlist to attend.

