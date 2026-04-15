Armco Credit Union plans new branch, buys former First Commonwealth building

Pittsburgh’s second-largest credit union is expanding with the addition of a building previously occupied by one of the region’s biggest banks.

Armco Credit Union is adding a new branch in Sarver. The Butler-based credit union has bought the former First Commonwealth Bank building in Sarver and said it will soon begin renovations. Armco Credit Union is targeting a fall 2026 opening.

“We’re proud to invest in the Sarver community and continue growing alongside the members we serve,” CEO James Hrabosky said in a prepared statement. “This new location allows us to be more accessible and continue delivering the personal service and trusted relationships our members value every day.”

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