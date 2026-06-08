Beaver Falls Municipal Authority flushing system amid complaints of foul-smelling, tasting water

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — If you get your water from Beaver Falls and have noticed an odd smell or taste, you’re not alone.

“It smells like pond water, you know, like whenever you go swimming in the pond or the lake or something over at Brady’s Run it smells like that water,” said Natalie Griffin of Patterson Township. “We won’t drink it; we won’t brush our teeth with it.”

Many residents in the Beaver Falls and Chippewa areas told Channel 11 their water has been smelling and tasting bad for a week or more.

“It tastes very foul tasting, and she doesn’t even want to give it to her cat anymore,” Rosanne Robinson said about her daughter, who lives in Rochester. Rochester gets its water from Beaver Falls.

Many people want answers.

“I’d like to know in terms of water safety and what’s making the water so off,” said Lola Thomas of Beaver Falls.

The Borough of Zelienople — which gets its water from Beaver Falls — posted on Facebook last Thursday that it’s aware of the water’s smell and taste.

“We are aware of the taste and odor changes that you are currently experiencing and apologize for the inconvenience. While it is safe, we understand it’s not what you’re accustomed to,” the borough said. “The Borough of Zelienople has been in contact with Beaver Falls Municipal Authority (BFMA) regarding the taste and odor complaints that have impacted the Borough. Higher than normal water temperatures of the untreated water are causing the taste and odors during the treatment process. Water samples collected meet the requirements for safe drinking water. BFMA will change disinfection chemicals next week, and the Borough will begin flushing the distribution system immediately following the changes. Please see the Borough website for more information about the distribution system flushing and the change in disinfectant.”

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek called and left a voicemail for the general manager of the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority but did not hear back.

According to their website, they started routine flushing of water lines on Monday.

“The Beaver Falls Municipal Authority will do routine maintenance flushing of the entire distribution system as required by PADEP beginning JUNE 8th. During this time, we will return to the using of chlorine as our primary disinfectant instead of the chloramines we use now. During the flushing period, our customers may experience discolored water and/or a noticeable odor of chlorine in the water,” the municipal authority said. “Please be aware that these are all normal conditions, and nothing is wrong with the water.

Should you experience discolored water during this time, please let your cold water tap run for several minutes until the water clears up. A chlorine odor may be present until we return to chloramine disinfection following the system flushing."

Despite that, many people are using bottled water.

“We’ll drink bottled water,” Griffin said. “We’ll use bottled water right now for sure.”

“I wonder if those people that are working there that are telling you this, if they’re drinking their water, or if they’re going to buy bottled water,” Robinson added.

According to the municipal authority’s website, if you have any questions about the flushing process, you can call 724-846-2400 during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any other questions can be sent to their production manager at info@bfwater.net.

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