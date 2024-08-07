‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of robbing Citizens Bank, another person in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are looking for a person who robbed a bank and another person inside the bank.

Police said the suspect went into the Citizens Bank at 907 22nd Street armed with a gun on Aug. 5 at around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect aimed the gun at patrons and hopped over the tellers counter, demanding money, police said. He got around $2,000 from the bank and a patron who was making a direct deposit.

Police said the suspect left on foot.

The suspect is described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing construction attire, a mask and gloves at the time of the robbery. His current whereabouts are unknown, but police said the same incident with the same motive happened in Canton, Ohio twice recently.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the identification, location of this person or details on the bank robbery please contact the Federal Bureau of Investigations Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000. If you believe that you have come in contact with this person or located them, do not approach. Immediately contact 911 so that the respective Law Enforcement Agency for your location can respond.

