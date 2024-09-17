Armed person taken into custody in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An armed person was taken into custody in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood on Tuesday.

University of Pittsburgh police said multiple agencies responded to the area of Niagara Street and Boulevard of the Allies for a person armed with a weapon.

The person was taken into custody without incident, police said.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

