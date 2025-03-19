Armored truck catches fire in O’Hara Township GetGo parking lot

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An armored truck caught fire in the O’Hara Township GetGo parking lot Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 1081 Freeport Road around 7:40 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw smoke coming from the Garda armored truck when they arrived.

Emergency dispatchers told us that medics were evaluating one person on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

