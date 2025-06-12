Arnold woman facing charges after infant tests positive for methamphetamine, THC

ARNOLD, Pa. — An Arnold woman is facing charges after investigators say an infant in her care tested positive for drugs twice.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says the infant tested positive for methamphetamine and THC in April.

After that, investigators tried to question Ariana Carter, 33, multiple times, but were unable to do so.

The infant then tested positive for methamphetamine, THC and Benadryl in May.

At that point, the DA’s office says county detectives executed a search warrant at Carter’s home, taking syringes, two meth smoking pipes, two marijuana smoking pipes and other drug paraphernalia related to smoking marijuana.

Carter is now charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia. The infant is no longer in her care.

