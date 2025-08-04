Around $10K worth of equipment stolen from local fire company; firefighters asking for help

OAKDALE, Pa. — A local fire company is asking for help after around $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen from them.

The Oakdale Hose Company assistant chief reported that someone stole from his truck at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters said Motorola APX 8000 All Band portable radios were inside. They said these are highly sought after in public service. They believe the total amount stolen equals around $10,000.

An officer was called to the scene and did get into a brief foot pursuit with the suspect, but they got away.

Firefighters are asking people who live on the following roads to check their cameras for video that might help them find the person responsible:

Winslow Drive

Fayette Avenue

Vincennes Avenue

Hastings Avenue

Cottonwood Drive

1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets

The fire chief is going to search for the radio. He is expected to offer a reward for the return of the equipment or information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible.

The chief is expected to speak at the company membership meeting on Tuesday.

