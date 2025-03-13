Arrest made in double fatal shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County police have arrested the man they said is responsible for the shooting deaths of two people in Duquesne back in January.

Detectives said Ishmeil Muhammad shot and killed Sean Johnson Jr. after an argument that started in a home on Commonwealth Avenue. He also allegedly shot Catherine Lawing, who later died at the hospital.

Duquesne police responded to the scene around 5 a.m. January 20 and found Johnson jr. shot in the head in the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Court documents said Lawing was found shot in the head at the base of the stairs. She was taken to UPMC Mercy, where she later died.

Court documents said that after Muhammad opened fire, he left the house, walking on Stockton Way, towards Harden Avenue. Detectives eventually found a ghost gun in a nearby sewer grate in the alley.

Muhammad faces multiple charges, including homicide and tampering with evidence.

