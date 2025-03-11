Arrest warrant issued for February shooting across street from East Liberty Target

PITTSBURGH — Charges have been filed in a shooting that happened across the street from the Target in East Liberty last month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Andre Webb for several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and carrying a gun without a license.

The shooting happened on February 15 around 6:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Penn Avenue. Police said they found the victim leaning up against the window at Target when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say that, according to witnesses, there was an argument before Webb shot the victim.

Webb has not yet been taken into custody.

