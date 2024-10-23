Arrest warrant issued for North Strabane gas station armed robbery suspect

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of robbing a gas station in North Strabane over the weekend.

On Oct 20, officers were called to the Coen on Hill Church Houston Road at 8:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect, now identified as Adam Jeremy Logan, entered the store, brandished a knife at the clerk and got away with several hundred dollars and Newport cigarettes.

Logan is not in custody and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Logan’s whereabouts is asked to email tips@nstpd.com or call 724-746-4090

