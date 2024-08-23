Aspinwall Borough approves study to look into parking issues, potential solutions

ASPINWALL, Pa. — If you live or work in Aspinwall, you know parking can be a hassle. Now, borough council is looking to zero in on the parking problems.

There’s off street parking and there’s metered parking. It all depends on the time of day when spaces are available.

Aspinwall Borough Council just approved a study by Walker Consultants, according to the Trib, to look into parking issues and potential solutions.

The $50,000 fee will be paid for through capital reserves.

“There’s no space. People drive fast. So I think if they do that study, it’d be great. I’m all for it,” said Eva Sztuvka, owner of ESSpa salon.

Channel 11 spoke with residents who complained that people who work nearby, park in spaces meant for people who live in the neighborhood.

People who work here, like hair stylist Cassidy Claypoole, says the 3 hour time limit on the meter isn’t enough time.

“Maybe extending how long we can stay in the spots as someone who works down here. But I do understand their customers coming and going for them to find spots as well,” Claypoole said.

And business owners say there aren’t enough parking spaces for customers in the business district.

The parking study is expected to be completed in about four months.

