Aspinwall Borough presented with $2M for street safety project near riverfront

ASPINWALL, Pa. — State leaders presented officials in Aspinwall with $2 million for a street project on Wednesday.

The funding will go toward realignment work on Brilliant Avenue, aiming to improve pedestrian safety going into Allegheny River Trail Park.

The project currently has no set start date.

Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-District 17) celebrated the funding and upcoming work.

“You’ve got really no pedestrian safety to cross, and really no signage for even cars to cross into the park," Deluzio said. “So, delivering $2 million in federal money, it’s about making this safer and getting more folks into this park."

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