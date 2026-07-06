Assault suspect taken into custody after barricading himself in North Braddock home

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A SWAT response led to a person’s arrest Sunday in North Braddock.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 911 was notified around 5:09 p.m. of a domestic incident where two people had been assaulted in the 1400 block of Brenton Avenue.

First responders found an unconscious female victim and a male victim with injuries.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

SWAT was called, and the suspect eventually left the home and was taken into custody.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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