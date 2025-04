RANKIN, Pa. — A local mayor’s home was raided by federal agents.

We’ve learned that the ATF recently raided Rankin Mayor Joelisa McDonald’s home.

Exclusively on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca goes through what sources say was found inside.

