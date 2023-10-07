Rankin mayor’s home riddled with bullets

RANKIN, Pa. — The home of Rankin Mayor Joelisa McDonald was riddled with bullets early Friday morning.

Multiple bulletholes on each level of the home remained there Friday evening.

Neighbors didn’t want to talk on camera but said they heard gunfire around 4:30 a.m.

They say they heard multiple rounds before the gunfire ceased. When Channel 11′s crews were there, we counted nine bullet holes on the front facade of the house.

We’re told that police collected numerous shell casings from the sidewalk in front of the home.

The neighbors we spoke to say they don’t believe that any people were hit by the early morning gunfire. It’s unclear exactly what prompted these shots to be fired into Mayor Joelisa McDonald’s home.

State Police have yet to release more information about the incident. WPXI did reach out to McDonald for comment but did not hear back.

