Aurora to deliver 500 self-driving trucks to refrigerated freight firm

PITTSBURGH — Aurora Innovation Inc. plans to deliver 500 self-driving semi-trucks to Hirschbach Motor Lines as part of an expanded partnership.

Strip District-based Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) announced the sale as part of an expanded partnership with refrigerated freight firm Hirschbach Motor Lines. The deal is part of Aurora’s Driver as a Service model, where companies purchase and own the vehicles and then purchase autonomous operations from Aurora. Delivery of the vehicles is expected to begin in 2027.

“The Aurora Driver will provide consistent 24/7 service to our customers, making it an important growth lever for our business,” Hirschbach CEO Richard Stocking said in a prepared statement. “But autonomy isn’t just a business move, it’s a quality-of-life investment for our people. The Aurora Driver will handle the lengthier, less-desirable routes, providing our drivers with greater flexibility. It’s a win-win.”

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