Authorities ask for public’s help in finding Beaver County gas station shooting suspect

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — Authorities in Beaver County are asking for the public’s help in finding a shooting suspect.

Police say Jalen Sims shot at a car at a New Brighton gas station just before 8:30 p.m. June 20. No one was hurt, but a bullet hit just above the car’s windshield while two people were inside.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible called it a “complete random act of violence.”

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Thursday, the Beaver County DA’s office shared a photo of Sims, who they say is still on the run.

Sims, 33, is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and having long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Sims or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact New Brighton police.

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