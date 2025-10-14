Missing teen with autism seen walking away from Pittsburgh Carmalt found safe

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police briefly descended on the city’s Brookline neighborhood to search for a missing boy with autism on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told Channel 11 the search was for an 8th-grade student seen on video walking away from Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Carmalt PreK-8 around 2:10 p.m.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson confirms the 14-year-old was located safely at his home in Wilkinsburg.

