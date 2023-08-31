Local

Avonworth families warned of ‘concerning messages’ posted online

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Avonworth School District officials sent a memo to families on Thursday, informing them of “concerning messages” that were posted on social media.

Leaders did not elaborate on the content of those messages but stated that they involved the middle and high schools.

“The district’s school resource officer and administration took immediate action and notified the local police. It has been determined that there is no threat to our schools at this time,” the message read.

All Avonworth schools operated on a normal schedule, with the message adding “all appropriate measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The district reminds families to report any disturbing tips to Safe2Say.

