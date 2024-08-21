Back to school: Local school districts return to class this week

SHALER, Pa. — It’s back to the classroom for local students, teachers, faculty and staff.

Elementary students in the Shaler Area School District are greeted by the principal and staff as they step off the bus for the first day of school.

Scott Primary is K-3 and has 391 students who have to adjust to a new routine at school after the summer break.

“So I’ll spend a lot of time with kindergarten. I’ll walk kids to their classroom, I’ll help them transition to the room. I’ll stay in the room. I’ll help with lunch,” Scott Primary school counselor Maryann Swartz said.

First grade teacher Nikki Geary spends day one getting her students acclimated to the new school year, with the goal of having them excited to come to school.

“Feeling excited. Always great to come in, get a fresh new start,” Geary said. “They do have jitters. And it’s actually funny, we read the story “First Day Jitters” so we’ll read that in a little bit with them.”

The school counselor has another method for all the students.

“So I’m gonna teach jelly fish breathing. We’re gonna make jelly fish breathers next Monday, and they’re gonna learn deep breathing techniques. So when you get those jitters, first thing you do is deep breathe,” Swartz said.

