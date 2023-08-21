Local

Backyard Brawl: Tickets for 2023 Pitt vs. West Virginia game sold out

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Neal Brown, Pat Narduzzi PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers shakes hands with head coach Neal Brown of the West Virginia Mountaineers at the conclusion of a 38-31 win by the Pittsburgh Panthers over the West Virginia Mountaineers during the game at Acrisure Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tickets for the 2023 Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia are sold out.

Single-game tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. At 10:14 a.m., WVU Football announced they were sold out.

Backyard Brawl tickets can still be purchased through West Virginia University by getting season tickets or in a mini-package that includes three home games.

Single-game tickets being resold can be purchased on SeatGeek.

The 106th Backyard Brawl will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. This is the first time in 12 years that the game has been played in Morgantown.

