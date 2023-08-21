Backyard Brawl: Tickets for 2023 Pitt vs. West Virginia game sold out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tickets for the 2023 Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia are sold out.

Single-game tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. At 10:14 a.m., WVU Football announced they were sold out.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets for the Backyard Brawl are 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁.



WVU-Pitt tickets can still be obtained by purchasing season tickets or mini-packages at https://t.co/fiE9l0VuyF.#HailWV https://t.co/26qMgsCQVI — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 21, 2023

Backyard Brawl tickets can still be purchased through West Virginia University by getting season tickets or in a mini-package that includes three home games.

Single-game tickets being resold can be purchased on SeatGeek.

The 106th Backyard Brawl will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. This is the first time in 12 years that the game has been played in Morgantown.

