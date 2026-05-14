Bakery Square welcomes Pittsburgh’s second Playa Bowls location

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh will gain a new spot for fresh açaí bowls, smoothies and juices this week.

Playa Bowls, a national quick service chain with over 300 U.S. locations, will open the doors to a new retail store in Bakery Square on Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m. To celebrate the location’s grand opening, the store will give away a free bowl and branded t-shirt to its first 50 customers.

After Saturday, the location will adopt regular operating hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the potential for a future extension, according to co-owner Brandon Minnick.

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