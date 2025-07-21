Baldwin church vandalized with anti-Catholic, antisemitic messages; FBI investigating

BALDWIN, Pa. — A church in Baldwin was vandalized with hateful messages.

According to Pittsburgh Bishop Mark Eckman, anti-Catholic and antisemitic messages were left at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church.

“This holy place, meant for prayer, community, and the merciful presence of God has been violated in a deeply painful way,” said Bishop Eckman.

A statue at the church has been covered with a tarp.

Eckman is calling for the community to know they are not alone during this stressful situation.

“To the faithful who feel shaken, and to all in our wider community, know that your pain is shared, and my prayers are with you for comfort and healing,” Eckman said.

Eckman said the FBI is leading the investigation. Channel 11 has reached out to FBI Pittsburgh for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group