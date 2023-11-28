Bank of America awards nearly $200K in grants to Pittsburgh nonprofits

PITTSBURGH — Bank of America has awarded several Pittsburgh area nonprofits grants for the second time this year.

The grants amount to nearly $200,000 and the bank says they’ll help support affordable housing, neighborhood revitalization, small businesses and the environment.

“Developing strong partnerships with nonprofit organizations is essential to driving meaningful and sustainable progress in Pittsburgh,” said John Ciccolella, president, Bank of America Pittsburgh. “These grants build upon our efforts to strengthen broader community vitality by addressing society’s biggest challenges like neighborhood revitalization and small business resiliency.”

The organizations receiving funds are:

Neighborhood Community Development Fund

UpStreamPgh

ACH Clear Pathways

Bridgeway Capital

Open Hand Ministries

Pittsburgh Glass Center

Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh

Bank of America says these grants build on the $9.3 million already invested in Pittsburgh organizations since 2018 and is part of the company’s commitment to improving the financial lives of entire communities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group