Battle of Bushy Run Reenactment held in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — History was alive in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

The “Bushy Run Reenactment” was held in Jeannette. The Battle of Bushy Run was a significant battle in the French and Indian War that helped prevent the capture of Fort Pitt.

There were also activities available for kids and educational sessions with historical experts.

Visitors could see weapons that were also used in the battle fired in person.

This year’s event was nearly canceled over concerns about the portrayal of Native Americans but it was ultimately still scheduled.

“It was dicey, and because of the hard work of the battlefield, all of our supporters, and our state reps -- we were able to continue to bring living history to the people of Pennsylvania here in the local area,” Brian Harris, a reenactor said.

This year was the 260th anniversary of the battle.

