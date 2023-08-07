Local

Battle of Bushy Run Reenactment held in Jeannette

By WPXI.com News Staff

Battle of Bushy Run Reenactment held in Jeannette History was alive in Westmoreland County on Sunday. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

JEANNETTE, Pa. — History was alive in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

The “Bushy Run Reenactment” was held in Jeannette. The Battle of Bushy Run was a significant battle in the French and Indian War that helped prevent the capture of Fort Pitt.

There were also activities available for kids and educational sessions with historical experts.

Visitors could see weapons that were also used in the battle fired in person.

This year’s event was nearly canceled over concerns about the portrayal of Native Americans but it was ultimately still scheduled.

“It was dicey, and because of the hard work of the battlefield, all of our supporters, and our state reps -- we were able to continue to bring living history to the people of Pennsylvania here in the local area,” Brian Harris, a reenactor said.

This year was the 260th anniversary of the battle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • SUV crashes into townhome in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaving it condemned
  • Over 3 dozen Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania win prize of $1,000 or more
  • Penguins acquire Erik Karlsson; Petry to MTL, Granlund to Sharks
  • VIDEO:Thousands visit Pittsburgh to see Pink at PNC Park
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read