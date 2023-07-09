Local

Battlefield History Center hosting free events for anniversary of Battle of the Monongahela

By WPXI.com News Staff

Battlefield History Center hosting free events for anniversary of Battle of the Monongahela This weekend marks the 268th anniversary of the “Battle of the Monongahela.” (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — This weekend marks the 268th anniversary of the “Battle of the Monongahela.”

People can visit several free events at the Battlefield History Center in North Braddock.

The battle, also known as “Braddock’s defeat” is considered the most widely recognized battle of the French and Indian War in 1755.

The history center is displaying artifacts from the battle itself.

The museum opens with complimentary admission on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Ford Explorer recall being investigated by NHTSA; cars acted erratically following repairs
  • 5 Jehovah’s Witness members charged with sex crimes after grand jury investigation
  • Spin scooters to leave Pittsburgh streets as city’s pilot program ends
  • VIDEO: Damar Hamlin’s CPR Tour stops in Pittsburgh with events all weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read