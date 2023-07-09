Battlefield History Center hosting free events for anniversary of Battle of the Monongahela

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — This weekend marks the 268th anniversary of the “Battle of the Monongahela.”

People can visit several free events at the Battlefield History Center in North Braddock.

The battle, also known as “Braddock’s defeat” is considered the most widely recognized battle of the French and Indian War in 1755.

The history center is displaying artifacts from the battle itself.

The museum opens with complimentary admission on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group