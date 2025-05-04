BBB explains what to look out for to avoid contractor scams amid storm cleanup

PITTSBURGH — As communities make sense of the widespread damage from severe storms, some of the first calls will be to contractors.

We spoke to the Better Business Bureau about what to do and what not to do when it comes to hiring someone to fix your home.

The first thing the BBB of Western Pennsylvania suggests is reaching out to your insurance company.

“Make sure you inquire about your specific policy coverage for the filing requirements. Take any pictures, video of the damage that has been done to your home, your vehicle, your property as well,” Caitlin Driscoll said.

With roofers, tree service companies and other repair contractors in high demand, homeowners also need to do some homework. The BBB suggests looking up company ratings on their website, checking customer reviews and getting everything in writing before work begins.

“Make sure you have a written contract as well from a contractor that outlines all of the terms and conditions of that specific project, potential start dates, materials to be used and any subcontractors. Their contact information should be included on the contract as well,” Driscoll said.

There are also some things the BBB says consumers should avoid:

Be wary of door-to-door solicitors, the so-called storm chasers.

Check vehicles for a business name and a local license plate.

Resist high-pressure sales tactics

Avoid cash-only deals

“Remember the rules of thirds when it comes to payment,” Driscoll said. “It’s always best to pay a third upfront, then partway through the job being done, and then at the end. Paying upfront if someone is asking for all of the money upfront or even half the money upfront, it’s questionable.”

If you are wondering how to know if you are being charged a fair price for repair work, the BBB says it’s important to get several estimates to shop around for the best deal.

