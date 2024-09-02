Local

BBQ, taco restaurant in Lawrenceville to close in September

BBQ, taco restaurant in Lawrenceville to close in September

PITTSBURGH — A popular Pittsburgh restaurant is closing its doors for good later this month.

SMOKE’s last day is Sept. 16.

The restaurant first opened in Homestead in 2011 before making the move to Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

It specializes in BBQ and tacos.

The owner thanked all of the restaurant’s fans and his family in a post on Instagram.

