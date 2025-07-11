Beach at Raccoon Creek State Park closed for swimming due to elevated E. coli levels

The beach at Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County is closed for swimming until further notice.

The park announced Thursday that an elevated level of E. coli was detected in the water during routine sampling.

In a Facebook post, the park said, "The results are not posted publicly. We use Department of Health standards. They monitor sample results and notify the park when a closure is required."

The swimming area will remain closed until levels drop, but the beach will remain open.

