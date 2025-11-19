Bear chases boy into Fayette County Dollar General

MARKLEYSBURG, Pa. — An unexpected visitor came to the Markleysburg Family Dollar. It went behind the cashier, over the counter, and then ran through the doors, but this unexpected visitor was covered in fur and didn’t have opposable thumbs.

A video of a 300-pound bear chasing a boy into the Family Dollar in Markleysburg is circling the internet.

You can see the bear jumping over the counter after running behind the cash register.

Some shoppers say they were shocked by the intruder; others say it comes with the territory.

“I think we live in a rural area and sometimes bears are going to come in. Could be a deer, could be a bear!” said Darlene Lint.

Sara Grimm lives just down from Family Dollar. She says she entered the store just as the bear was leaving and spoke to the young boy who was chased.

“He was like, ‘There’s a bear in here just about 30 seconds ago! I was face-to-face with it,’ and I was like ‘You are lying,’ and he was like ‘No, seriously,’ and his dad then confirmed that there was a bear and there were the paw prints and when I looked down, there it was,” Grimm said.

Family Dollar did not answer Channel 11’s request for comment on the video. A worker tells us there was no major damage from the bear’s visit.

“It’s not unusual to see a bear here in Markleysburg, but not in the dollar store,” Grimm said.

A worker at the Family Dollar said that she’s just grateful no one got hurt. This could’ve been a much more serious situation. They are not sure where

