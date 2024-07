Bear spotted running through downtown Kittanning

KITTANNING, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Kittanning on Thursday.

The bear was in the downtown area late Thursday morning.

Video taken on North Water Street shows the bear running near The Meredith Inn, a popular Armstrong County restaurant.

