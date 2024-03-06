What you need to know about bears in Pennsylvania; how to stay safe if you encounter one

PITTSBURGH — Black bears and people are coming into contact more than ever.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, that’s because the state’s bear population has been increasing for decades and people are moving into spaces where bears live.

Often, dangerous encounters between humans and bears occur when bears learn of food sources where people live.

On Tuesday evening, a Butler Township woman was trying to get a mother bear and three cubs away from her dog when she was attacked. A responding officer told Channel 11 he thought the bears were out looking for easy food, since a bird feeder was knocked down near the attack location.

Below is information from the Pennsylvania Game Commission on what the public should know about black bears and what you should do if you encounter a bear.

Important Bear Facts

As of 2015, about 20,000 black bears lived in Pennsylvania. These intelligent and curious animals weigh 200 pounds or more but are agile and fast. They have a strong sense of smell, notice small movements and can recognize human forms.

Black bears have distinctive tracks and walk the same trails people do. Look on soft ground for a hind footprint that resembles a human’s. The front foot is shorter, long and narrow. Look on smooth-bark trees or rotten logs for claw makers.

Bears make many sounds, like woofing, growling, grunts and huffs. Cubs chuckle and bawl.

Female bears typically give birth to a litter of cubs in January, who will stay in her care for a little more than a year. Bears are very protective of their offspring.

Bears are omnivores and eat almost anything, including human food, pet food and garbage. It is illegal to intentionally feed bears in Pennsylvania or put out feed that could cause bears to congregate. The animal will continue to return to accessible food sources as long as the food is available, and in doing so lose their fear of people — which increases risk of property damage, human injury or the death of the bear.

What to do if you Encounter a Bear

Bear attacks are rare, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. But, if you do encounter one, the following suggestions could help you stay safe:

Alert the bear: Make noise so the bear knows you’re there. This gives the bear time and space to leave.

Get back: Back away slowly while facing the bear so you stay aware of where the bear is and how it’s reacting to you. This gives the bear room to run.

Stay calm: Avoid sudden movements and talk so the bear can keep track of your retreat. DO NOT turn and run or try and climb a tree. Running may be seen as an attempt to give chase and climbing a tree could be seen as a threat to cubs. Try to get towards a building or vehicle.

Pay attention: If you encounter a bear, watch how it reacts to you. Typically, once it realizes you are a person it will leave. But, if it starts approaching you — face the bear, wave your arms wildly and be loud, all to intimidate the bear into retreating. If it gets close, swing anything you have at the animal.

Bears will give warning signs that they are uncomfortable, like clacking their jaw or swaying their head. If they do that — get away.

Fight back: Needing to fight a bear is rare, but should be done if it attacks. You can drive away a bear with rocks, sticks, binoculars and even bare hands.

What do to if you have a dog: Dogs and bears often don’t get along, but there are several ways to prevent a dangerous confrontation, according to BearWise.org.

Keep your dog on a non-retractable leash while in areas where there may be bears

While at home, if you see a bear bring your dog inside

Don’t let your dog bark at, chase or corner a bear

If your dog does get into a fight with a bear, use bear spray or a high powered garden hose instead of trying to separate the animals yourself

