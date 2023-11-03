Beaver Area High School receiving national attention for educating with technology

BEAVER, Pa. — Inside Beaver Area High School, technology is everywhere and traditional education is no longer the norm.

“I want to go into architecture so I can use the drone to survey land sites,” said Elle Taylor, a senior.

If you take a look around, innovation is what this district is pushing.

“Right here I’m coding and trying to figure out how the bot can respond to what happens to the outside sensors,” said Levi Good who’s in the 8th Grade at Beaver.

Add in manufacturing courses, three engineering classes, robotics, architecture and even girls getting aviation licenses to fly drones. It’s helping these students dream bigger.

“If you are trying to be an engineer you are going to need to solve problems like what did this happen well it’s because of that,” said Max Kalevitch who’s in the 8th Grade at Beaver.

These programs have grown since their inception in the last year.

“Now it’s finding ways to incorporate what is the future of society, the future of business and industry and I think right now we are a little scared because we don’t know exactly what that looks like all the time because it changes so quickly,” said Dr. Mark Holtzman, the Beaver Area Superintendent.

Now recognition is happening as the district is being named a Lighthouse School System with future-ready learners, just one of 31 districts in the country to get this distinction.

“It really opens up opportunities for women to do more in the STEM world, it’s really good,” said sophomore Ana Hahn.

Now that door is open as these teens continue to learn and build skills to be successful outside the walls of education.

“We have to run a lot of tests to figure out what kinds of wheels we are going to use, what kind of code we should use that kind of stuff,” said 8th Grader Mason Estes.

In the spring, the school administrators will fly out to California to receive a national award and have the opportunity to share their innovation projects with districts across the country.

