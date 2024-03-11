Beaver County elementary school collects more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for food pantry

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An elementary school in Beaver County held a cereal drive this week for families in need.

Third through fifth-grade students at Todd Lane Elementary collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal to help the district’s food pantry.

The students collected the cereal with the help of the PTA’s Kindness Initiative and the school’s Warrior Way program.

In total, 2,026 boxes were collected.

