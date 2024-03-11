Local

Beaver County elementary school collects more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for food pantry

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Beaver County elementary school collects more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for food pantry

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An elementary school in Beaver County held a cereal drive this week for families in need.

Third through fifth-grade students at Todd Lane Elementary collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal to help the district’s food pantry.

The students collected the cereal with the help of the PTA’s Kindness Initiative and the school’s Warrior Way program.

In total, 2,026 boxes were collected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Princess Kate apologizes for ‘confusion’ over photo that was recalled by news agencies
  • Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Reserve Twp. police issue warning after reports of drivers sneaking through road closure
  • VIDEO: 1 person injured when SUV crashes into building along West Liberty Avenue
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read