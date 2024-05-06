Beaver County Humane Society adoption special extended for another week

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A spring adoption event at a local shelter went so well that officials extended the deal!

The Beaver County Humane Society’s spring adoption event was supposed to end Saturday. But, the event encouraged so many adoptions that they’re now extending it for another week.

The discount of 50% off adoptions of animals older than six months continues from May 7-11.

“While we’re ecstatic that so many of our animals found their forever families, we’re also not seeing any slowdown with strays coming into the shelter. We’re hoping the extension will continue to help get our animals into loving homes and free up kennel space for more strays that need us,” shelter official Olivia Miller said.

Anyone interested in adopting can view available animals online and must fill out a pre-adoption application.

BCHS says another way to help them open up kennel space is by fostering. Click here to learn more about becoming a foster family.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group