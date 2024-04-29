Beaver County Humane Society drops adoption costs for next week to help clear out kennels

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Families looking to bring home a furry friend can do so at a lower cost during the Beaver County Humane Society spring adoption event.

During the event running from April 30 through May 4, all animals older than six months will be 50% off.

This adoption special comes at a time when the shelter is seeing an uptick in dogs coming to the shelter as strays, especially bigger dogs.

“BCHS is here to care for our communities’ homeless pets and connect them with loving families,” said Alison Yazer, executive director at BCHS. “We hope that this adoption event will eliminate some of the hurdles to pet adoption and ensure our animals find the family meant for them.”

The kennels at BCHS are nearly at capacity, and shelter manager Cailin Rankin says animals are coming in faster than they’re able to make space. Further, the next few months are notoriously busy for shelters and often put a strain on available resources.

Anyone interested in adopting can view available animals online and must fill out a pre-adoption application.

BCHS says another way to help them open up kennel space is by fostering. Click here to learn more about becoming a foster family.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group