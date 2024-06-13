Beaver County Humane Society at capacity, urgently seeks adopters and foster families

The Beaver County Humane Society is at capacity and is urgently looking for people to adopt and foster dogs.

“We are desperate for help at this point,” Cailin Rankin, shelter manager at BCHS, said. “We have run out of cages, and we’re worried we won’t have the space to help the next stray dog who needs us.”

Fostering not only frees up space in the facility to rescue other animals, but also gives them breaks from the isolating kennels.

There are 50 dogs at the shelter and 13 in foster care. The owner-surrender waitlist stands at 100.

“We never know how many stray dogs will come in on a given day, and we must be prepared to provide them with the care they need,” Rankin said.

Anyone interested in adding a dog to their family or fostering can visit the shelter’s website or call 724-775-5801.

