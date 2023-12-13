Beaver County Humane Society looking for answers after neglected cat found abandoned dumpster

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after they said a neglected cat was found in a dumpster near the Dollar General in New Brighton.

The cat, a white and brown male tabby, is estimated to be 2 to 3 years old.

A good Samaritan found the cat in a worn and filthy carrier that was too small for the animal, the humane society said in a press release. Inside the carrier were two empty food and water bowls. The cat was covered in his feces and urine, which was also all over the carrier.

The shelter said it was obvious that the cat had been abandoned in the carrier for a while.

“We determined that while the cat doesn’t seem to have any obvious outward injuries, he was suffering greatly from neglect,” BCHS Humane Society Police Officer Wendi Stafford said in the release.

The cat is currently being evaluated and undergoing treatment by the medical team at BCHS. The humane society said they’re committed to doing everything they can to help the cat recover.

“After experiencing such unimaginable trauma, we know that preparing him for an eventual adoption into a loving forever home may be challenging,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the cat or who may have dumped him is urged to contact the BCHS Humane Investigations department at 724-775-5801 ext. 123.

