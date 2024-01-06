Beaver County Humane Society receives nearly $30K from TikTok ‘give off’

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is thanking two Pennsylvania TikTokers after a challenge they created raised nearly $30,000 for the shelter.

The fundraising effort began at the hands of Jackson Township resident Roger Vigus, who started making TikToks under the account “thejourneyofR2″ when he rescued his dog R2 from the side of a busy interstate.

In mid-December, Vigus posted a video challenging his followers and the followers of Philadelphia TikTok creator EddienChooch. He proposed a “give off,” challenging people to donate at least 50 cents to the Beaver County Humane Society. Eddie accepted the challenge from Vigus but added a spin: a penalty of 100 push-ups and 100 pull-ups to the “loser,” whoever’s followers donate less.

“I want to help in any way I can,” Mr. Vigus said. “Promoting pups that need adopted and even getting donations of items or cash,” Vigus told the shelter back in December.

“We were truly blown away when we learned about this challenge,” said Alison Yazer, executive director at BCHS, while the challenge was still ongoing. “It’s an incredibly special holiday surprise for our animals, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the outpouring of support. Dedicated supporters of BCHS like Mr. Vigus help us achieve our mission every day and lead us closer to fulfilling our vision.”

The challenge continued until Jan. 1. In total, the followers of both creators donated $27,880.

“You all have been fantastic. You’ve been generous, you’ve been kind, and you’ve come through,” Vigus said while announcing the total.

The challenge brought attention to the shelter, and the funds helped them hold a low-cost vaccine clinic for K9 influenza.

As for the “loser,” Vigus will be taking the penalty as Eddie’s followers far outdonated his.

