DA Zappala meets with police after Monroeville officer shot

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala met with police in Monroeville after an officer was shot this week.

Only Channel 11 was there when Zappala, Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole and county investigators went into Crumbl Cookie in Monroeville Friday and walked along the parking lot.

We saw them examining cameras, and discussing the violence that happened here two nights ago — when police say Jamal Brooks fired 16 times at a Monroeville sergeant and hit him twice.

Zappala watched the dashcam video.

“He took 16 shots at a police officer. It underscores how dangerous being a police officer is. There was no reason to do that,” Zappala said.

According to investigators, Brooks was uncooperative after he was arrested, and refused to give his identity — and posed with his head down for his mug shot.

The DA told us that Brooks is linked to other robberies.

“It’s not just the shooting of the police officer a couple evenings ago. We likened this guy to the connection of 5 different robberies in Robinson township, three in the city, and two out here,” he added.

Zappala also gave us an update on how the Sergeant is doing.

“According to the chief, he’s doing really well. The guys seem like they’re business as normal. The officer got hit once in the elbow, and he got in the rear end. He’s doing well.”

Even after being shot twice, Zappala told us the Sergeant tried to help get Brooks into custody.

“He never left the scene, and actually worked together with the other officers with securing the scene and apprehending the guy. What he did was rather heroic.”

Zappala also added that federal investigators are looking into Brooks’ case.

