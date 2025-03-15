Beaver County Humane Society in urgent need of dog adopters, fosters

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A local animal shelter is asking for help from the community as it becomes “dangerously low on kennel space” for dogs in need.

Beaver County Humane Society officials say they get new dogs who need help daily, but as the “busy season” approaches, the shelter is also running out of space. This impedes the shelter’s ability to rescue dogs from neglectful or abusive situations or take in homeless strays.

So, the shelter officials are asking community members to consider adopting or fostering dogs, which will help free up space for other needy dogs.

“When our kennels are full, we’re forced to make tough decisions about which animals we can immediately bring in and which animals will unfortunately have to wait,” said Wendi Stafford, humane society police officer at BCHS. “Open kennels ensure we can rescue more animals in need.”

As of Thursday, 39 dogs are at the shelter, and another 38 are in foster care. The waitlist for owner surrenders stands at 16.

The shelter recognizes that not everyone is in a place to adopt, and that’s why they encourage fostering as an option.

“Foster families help our animals in a number of ways, like if they need a medical procedure and a safe place to recover, or if they don’t do well in a shelter environment and could use a break from the noisy kennels,” Stafford said.

BCHS facilitates long and short-term fostering and provides foster families with everything they need to care for the dog.

Click here to learn more about the process of becoming a foster.

