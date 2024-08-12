Local

Beaver County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive on Sunday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

The death of a Beaver County Jail inmate is under investigation.

Warden William Schouppe says a 41-year-old man died on Sunday. He was found unresponsive around 9:15 p.m.

Schouppe says there were no signs of suicide or foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

The inmate’s identity is not being released at this time.

