Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stopping in Pittsburgh, Latrobe

PITTSBURGH — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping in Pittsburgh and Latrobe this week.

The wiener vehicle will be in town for events at the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum and the Westmoreland Airshow.

Its stops will be as follows:

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh 10 Children’s Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Thursday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop n Save Westmoreland Airshow 148 Aviation Ln, Latrobe, PA 15650

Friday, Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meat merchandise will be given out to people who visit, including a “wiener whistle.”

