Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stopping in Pittsburgh, Latrobe

By WPXI.com News Staff

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stopping in Pittsburgh, Latrobe

PITTSBURGH — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping in Pittsburgh and Latrobe this week.

The wiener vehicle will be in town for events at the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum and the Westmoreland Airshow.

Its stops will be as follows:

  • Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh 10 Children’s Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • Thursday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Shop n Save Westmoreland Airshow 148 Aviation Ln, Latrobe, PA 15650
    • Friday, Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meat merchandise will be given out to people who visit, including a “wiener whistle.”

