Beaver County police officer pleads guilty in death of man who was trying to help shooting victim

A Center Township police officer pleaded guilty Monday in the death of a man who died while trying to help a shooting victim outside Walmart.

John J. Hawk, 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and related offenses for the assault of Kenneth Vinyard in 2022, who later died.

The judge sentenced Hawk to five years of probation. The Attorney General’s Office said there was no agreement between their office and the defense counsel on the sentence.

“This sworn officer’s actions contributed to the death of a man who was not a threat to anyone at the scene of this shooting,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “My team was fully prepared to try this case, but, after selecting a jury on Monday, we were informed the defendant wished to plead guilty.”

Vinyard was a bystander at the shooting scene outside of the Walmart in Center Township on Nov. 6, 2022. While police were investigating, Vinyard approached an officer about potential evidence he wanted to provide. Hawk, who was off-duty at the time, confronted Vinyard and pulled him away.

The AG’s office said shortly after, Hawk and the victim were standing, and Hawk hit the victim in the chest while performing a “leg-sweep maneuver,” knocking Vinyard to the ground.

Vinyard was taken to a hospital, where he died. The medical examiner determined that blunt force trauma and stress inflicted by Hawk both contributed to his death.

